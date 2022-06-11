Nitti Gritti and SAYMYNAME Join Forces As SAYMYNITTI With Blistering Single, "BING BONG!"

Skip to main content
Arriving by way of HARD Recs, the single finds both artist's signature sounds on full display.

In an unsuspecting surprise, Nitti Gritti and SAYMYNAME have launched a brand new collaborative alias. Aptly titled SAYMYNITTI, the duo kicked off with a blistering single called "BING BONG!" out via HARD Recs.

In an electrifying fusion of both Nitti Gritti's and SAYMYNAME's skillsets, the track sees both artist's signature sounds hard at work. A four-on-the-floor beat serves as its foundation, where they've allowed an unmistakable TikTok sample to run wild. After giving listeners a taste of bass house, the duo blindside them with an unrelenting hard trap drop—a signature quality of SAYMYNAME.

“We’ve been working on this project behind the scenes for a while, and I’m so stoked to finally release 'Bing Bong' and debut the SAYMYNITTI project," said Nitti Gritti in a press release. "I’ve been playing 'Bing Bong' out in my sets since late 2021 and it smashes every single time."

Take a listen to the heavy-hitting single below and stream it here.

