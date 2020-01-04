Nitti Gritti Partners with Twitch Prime for Exclusive Track

Grammy award-winning DJ/producer Nitti Gritti has teamed up with Twitch Prime to give away a free download to his exclusive track, “Prime Time.”

Over New Year’s Eve, Nitti Gritti (real name Ricky Mears) rang in 2020 right by joining Twitch Prime’s live stream activation at Insomniac's Countdown NYE in California. The “Hush Money” producer also surprised fans by sharing a free download of his latest track. The official link is live for 24 hours, so fans must act quick. “Prime Time” can be downloaded here.

Fans can also expect a lot more new music to come from Mears in 2020. Two new EPs are expected to be released by him, as well as a few new singles. Currently, Mears is co-headlining a North America tour alongside Grammy nominee Wuki. The tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 2nd and will wrap up in Minneapolis on March 27th.

FOLLOW NITTI GRITTI:

Facebook: facebook.com/djnittigritti

Twitter: twitter.com/DJNittiGritti

Instagram: instagram.com/djnittigritti

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nittigritti