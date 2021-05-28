Listen to NJOMZA's New Skrillex-Produced Pop Banger, "over and done"

Author:
Publish date:

Walter Brady

Renowned Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter NJOMZA has dropped the curtain on a new single called "over and done," revealing in tandem a brand new summer 2021 EP on the horizon.

An unapologetic pop banger, "over and done" flaunts not only an angsty music video, but also a formidable roster of writers and producers. Skrillex is credited as a producer on the LIMBO cut, which also lists esteemed EarthGang member Olu and ASCAP Award-winning record producer Tommy Brown as collaborators, among others.

Check out the official music video below, directed by Griffin Olis and NJOMZA herself.

Fans of Skrillex may remember NJOMZA for her scintillating performance on "Pretty Bye Bye," a 2016 sleeper hit produced in collaboration with Team EZY. She has thrived in the contemporary music scene as one of its most prolific songwriters, recently achieving a major milestone after penning Ariana Grande's global chart-toppers "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next."

NJOMZA also counts the late Mac Miller as a mentor and a frequent creative partner, whose influence profoundly affected her journey in the music industry and helped her find a voice. "Malcolm taught me so much about writing from the heart—he just did it so effortlessly," she said. "As corny as it sounds, I kind of found my voice."

LIMBO is slated for release on June 18th, 2021. You can pre-order the EP here and check out the full tracklist below.

LIMBO Tracklist:
1. “winter in atlanta” featuring Russ
2. “limbo”
3. “not you” featuring WurlD
4. “over and done”
5. “little to a lot” featuring Metro Marrs
6. “honestly”
7. “tidal wave” featuring Ari Lennox

