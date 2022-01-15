Skip to main content
11 Years Later, Steve Aoki Delivers Dose of Dance Music Nostalgia With Remix of "No Beef"

11 Years Later, Steve Aoki Delivers Dose of Dance Music Nostalgia With Remix of "No Beef"

The new remix EP additionally includes fresh takes from Goodboys, LUM!X, and Riot Ten & Crankdat.

Afrojack (via Facebook)

The new remix EP additionally includes fresh takes from Goodboys, LUM!X, and Riot Ten & Crankdat.

Steve Aoki and Afrojack's "No Beef" became a gateway to discovering dance music for a new generation of listeners. Now, 11 years following its release, Aoki is rekindling the magic through a fresh perspective.

In 2011, the frenetic tune with vocals from Miss Palmer was an instant attention-grabber given the intersection of Aoki's electro house characteristics and Afrojack's influence within the stylistically adjacent Dutch house movement.

Never one to tie himself to any given genre, Aoki didn't hesitate to tweak the winning formula over a decade later. With his new remix, he shakes up the drum arrangement with the kicks, snares, and percussion more consistent with the tech house arrangements dominating the airwaves today.

At heart, however, the new version of "No Beef" maintains the mainstage energy we first fell in love with all those years ago. Aoki soups up the track's lead synth, adding breadth with new layering and oscillators to give it an overall augmented presence.

Recommended Articles

80037756_10157601375931421_1114956673769799680_n
MUSIC RELEASES

11 Years Later, Steve Aoki Delivers Dose of Dance Music Nostalgia With Remix of "No Beef"

The new remix EP additionally includes fresh takes from Goodboys, LUM!X, and Riot Ten & Crankdat.

3 minutes ago
brain
GEAR + TECH

Doctors Develop Music-Making App to Battle Brain Fog In Cancer Patients

The app is currently being used in a study with breast cancer survivors.

6 hours ago
EF989074-C745-4919-8116-7D1A81155ADB
GEAR + TECH

Boys Noize Empowers NFT Collectors to Mint Their Own Techno With “Rave Pigs” Project

“Rave Pigs” is fostering a new kind of collaborative dance music community where their holders are in total control.

7 hours ago

Continuing the celebration, Aoki and Afrojack have opened the doors to innovation, bringing in the Grammy-nominated Goodboys, LUM!X, and the combined efforts of dubstep dons Riot Ten and Crankdat into the fold to offer their fresh takes on the track.

Best of all, there's more on the way. A second remix pack of "No Beef" is being served up in short order with a slew of additional producers taking a crack at this timeless classic. Until then, stream No Beef (Remixes Pt. 1) here.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Remixes Beethoven's Legendary "Sonata Pathétique" Composition [Premiere]

The remix is a part of a Deezer-powered compilation featuring reworks from Blasterjaxx, NERVO, GATTÜSO, and more.

Steve Aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Delivers Electrifying Remix of A.C.E's "Fav Boys" Featuring Thutmose

In addition to the remix, the K-pop group also dropped a neon-soaked music video.

Crankdat
MUSIC RELEASES

Crankdat Takes Travis Scott to New Heights With Astroworld Remix EP

Crankdat's multi-track remix project drops this week.

unnamed-11
MUSIC RELEASES

Matoma and Blanke Remix Steve Aoki's "Pretender" ft. Lil Yachty and AJR [Listen]

Matoma and Blanke put a fresh spin on Aoki's viral hit

Viktoria from Elephant Heart in the artwork for "The Digital."
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Delivers Moombah-Tinged Remix of Elephant Heart's "The Digital" [Premiere]

EDM.com is proud to premiere this addicting Steve Aoki remix.

Steve Aoki Neon Future III Remixes
MUSIC RELEASES

Will Sparks Brings Some Electro House to Steve Aoki's Neon Future III Remix Package

Will Sparks transforms Steve Aoki's "Anything More" into a festival banger.

001-1.v1-e1613874315797
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Releases Remix of "Ryu's Theme" From Street Fighter II

The new remix follows the release of his Dim Max x Street Fighter merchandise collaboration.

ofenbach
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Ofenbach, Steve Aoki, AREA21 and More [9/17/21]

New major releases include tracks from AC Slater, William Black and Apashe and more.