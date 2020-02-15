Mau5trap Artist No Mana Releases Debut Album, Secret Level

After several years of building his profile, No Mana has undertaken his debut album release Secret Level. No Mana (real name Jordan Orcaz) is taking the next step alongside longtime label partner mau5trap, who have been backing his music since 2015.

Orcaz has remained a particularly strong brand at the crossroads of dance music and gaming. Throughout his near five years of producing under the No Mana alias, he has created 14 unique two-track EPs starting with 1UP back in 2015.

In many ways, Secret Level feels like a capstone project. The full 11-track album sees the brightest of No Mana's catchy progressive melodies, and flashy 8-bit synths. For those still unfamiliar with No Mana, it represents a perfect entry point to the producer's virtual world.

The album sees a handful of collaborations including "Fragile Human" alongside EDDIE. No Mana and EDDIE previously inked a collaboration called "Untitled Forever" after the two met in person during EDDIE's trip to Southern California.

The debut album release comes amid Orcaz's new "Secret Something Tour." Tickets are on sale for stops through April 11th on the producer's website.

