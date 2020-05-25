Watch Thijs of Noisia Spin a Ferocious DnB Set for "Beatport ReConnect: Drum & Bass"

Earlier this month, Thijs de Vlieger of fabled Dutch electronic outfit Noisia appeared on Beatport's ReConnect: Drum & Bass livestream to rip a classic Noisia DJ set. Today, he took to Twitter to share the exciting news that the high-quality set has been uploaded in full.

The famed Noisia trio sadly split up towards the end of 2019 and had a farewell tour planned, but it was shelved due to the impact of COVID-19. While new Noisia has been rare, fans can find solace in this hourlong set, which de Vlieger explicitly labeled as a "Noisia DJ set." It features a slew of Noisia originals as well as many from that of their heavy-hitting drum & bass counterparts, like Alix Perez, Mefjus, and Phace, among many others.

You can watch the performance in full below.

