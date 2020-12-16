NOMAD Drops Two Menacing New Singles, "System" and "Call"

NOMAD is here to let you know rebellion is always an option with his new singles, "System" and "Call." The producer holds nothing back on these dark, hard-hitting tracks that vehemently knock down the powers in play with angsty bass house.

In "Call," NOMAD throws down nasty saws and thick subs, which run roughshod through the house arrangement along with rhythmic perc shots à-la Valentino Khan's "Deep Down Low." The single exudes the intensity of the underground ethos with its deep bass subcurrents and a quirky dial tone that beckons listeners to answer. You can listen to "Call" below.

With brooding synths and pulsating basslines, "System" hits just as hard as its thumping predecessor. The track's defiant refrain haunts ominously in the background like the devil on your shoulder, but lets the beat lead the charge. The echoing vocal chops and snaps create the perfect backdrop for NOMAD's sinister sound design to infiltrate your mind long after the track's conclusion. If “Call” was announcing you to fight the system, “System” is your reminder to get going.

Check out "System," which will definitely make for a great live set addition once we can get back out to shows, in full below.

NOMAD's love for music began at a young age when he began playing electric and acoustic guitar. That passion flourished when he began listening to a melting pot of futuristic electro house and future bass. He now aims to bridge the gap between these inspirations and convey them in his menacing sound design.

You can stream "System" across all platforms here and “Call” here.

