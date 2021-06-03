Nora En Pure Drops New Single to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [Exclusive]

Nora En Pure Drops New Single to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [Exclusive]

Nora En Pure has partnered up with Beneath the Waves ahead of World Oceans Day.
Author:
Publish date:

Suzana Paylan

Nora En Pure has partnered up with Beneath the Waves ahead of World Oceans Day.

Ahead of World Oceans Day, renowned dance music producer Nora En Pure has premiered a breezy new single to raise awareness and urgency for the conservation of the planet's oceans.

The deep house virtuoso has always been known for incorporating organic elements into her hypnotic productions. Her distinct, serene sound has long been championed for its use of biomusic elements, such as wind and the rustling of leaves.

Her new single "Aquatic" was concocted with the same intoxicating formula, kicking off with oceanic sounds like waves and the spellbinding calls of whales. En Pure goes on to deliver a riveting house number, which is set to release on streaming platforms tomorrow via her longtime label, Enormous Tunes. Take a listen below, exclusively via EDM.com.

In addition to the new track, the famed South African, Swiss-based DJ and producer has announced a long-term partnership with Beneath The Waves to promote ocean preservation and protection. The nonprofit organization also works to galvanize administrations into instating new policies for ocean health, with a focus on shark conservation and marine protected areas.

En Pure's team tells us that Beneath The Waves have built out a dedicated "digital media lab" that connects video, storytelling, and music to raise awareness and provide easy linkages for brands and artists. 

You can pre-save "Aquatic" here before it officially drops on streaming platforms tomorrow, June 4th.

FOLLOW NORA EN PURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/NoraEnPure
Twitter: twitter.com/NoraEnPure
Instagram: instagram.com/noraenpure/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hppwf6

Related

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Drops Hypnotic House Tune, Has "Steady Stream of New Music" On the Way

Nora En Pure has used her time under lockdown to produce a slew of new songs.

1) Photo Credit_ Suzana Paylan
MUSIC RELEASES

Opposites Attract in Nora En Pure's New "Thermal/Oblivion" EP: Listen

A study of the full expanse of Nora En Pure's aural world, soundtracked by her organic approach to house music.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Opera Meets Deep House In Nora En Pure's New Single "Wetlands" [Premiere]

Nora En Pure continues to deliver artful compositions.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Releases Wondrous 'Don't Look Back' EP on Enormous Tunes

'Don't Look Back' is Nora En Pure's feverish take on summer anthems.

NEP_1 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

"We Found Love" In Nora En Pure and Ashibah

A romantic deep house track right in time for Valentine's Day.

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Nora En Pure Drops Spellbinding "Delta/Bartok" EP

Her ability to captivate her audience truly has no bounds.

nora en pure looking pensive
INTERVIEWS

Nora En Pure On Performing Internationally, Why She Likes Playing in the Americas [Interview]

“I like it better here, because you can actually see when they enjoy it. In Europe, you play and you think, ‘My god, do they like it?’”

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Watch Martin Garrix's Amsterdam Rooftop Set and More, Now Available to Stream Online

You can now watch novel performances from Garrix, Nora En Pure, Malaa and Eagles & Butterflies as part of MDL Beast's "Freqways" series.