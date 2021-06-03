Nora En Pure Drops New Single to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [Exclusive]

Nora En Pure has partnered up with Beneath the Waves ahead of World Oceans Day.

Ahead of World Oceans Day, renowned dance music producer Nora En Pure has premiered a breezy new single to raise awareness and urgency for the conservation of the planet's oceans.

The deep house virtuoso has always been known for incorporating organic elements into her hypnotic productions. Her distinct, serene sound has long been championed for its use of biomusic elements, such as wind and the rustling of leaves.

Her new single "Aquatic" was concocted with the same intoxicating formula, kicking off with oceanic sounds like waves and the spellbinding calls of whales. En Pure goes on to deliver a riveting house number, which is set to release on streaming platforms tomorrow via her longtime label, Enormous Tunes. Take a listen below, exclusively via EDM.com.

In addition to the new track, the famed South African, Swiss-based DJ and producer has announced a long-term partnership with Beneath The Waves to promote ocean preservation and protection. The nonprofit organization also works to galvanize administrations into instating new policies for ocean health, with a focus on shark conservation and marine protected areas.

En Pure's team tells us that Beneath The Waves have built out a dedicated "digital media lab" that connects video, storytelling, and music to raise awareness and provide easy linkages for brands and artists.

You can pre-save "Aquatic" here before it officially drops on streaming platforms tomorrow, June 4th.

