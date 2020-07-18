Nora En Pure Drops Spellbinding "Deta/Bartok" EP

Melodic deep house fans are set for a perfect weekend thanks to Nora En Pure, who has delivered her new EP Delta/Bartok. At the beginning of the summer, the South African-Swiss producer announced that fans should expect "a steady stream of new music over the rest of the year," so we're just at the tip of the iceberg.

In true Nora En Pure fashion, the EP provides her fans with a musical escape into a vivid landscape filled with lush instrumentals and warm melodies. She gave fans a taste of this otherworldly sound when she premiered the EP during the 200th episode of her "Purified Radio" show, which she broadcasted during a socially-distanced livestream set from the mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland.

With "Delta," she opens with a bright xylophone and piano chords that delicately entrance the senses. "Bartok" leads with a production that would make the composer of the same name proud. The haunting vocals and ethereal, atmospheric tones make it feel as if you are back at a sunrise set, reinvigorated after a night of no sleep. Nora En Pure's ability to captivate her audience truly has no bounds.

You can stream and download Delta/Bartok across all platforms here.

