Opera Meets Deep House In Nora En Pure's New Single "Wetlands" [Premiere]

On Friday, September 25th, melodic house mainstay Nora En Pure will kick off the weekend with her new end-of-summer single "Wetlands," an ethereal track that is sure to help you transition into the new season. EDM.com has the distinct pleasure of premiering the single ahead of its release, which arrives by way of Enormous Tunes.

Staying true to the Nora En Pure we all know and love, "Wetlands" is a masterfully-composed treat for the senses, evocative of the wonders of the natural world. The track begins with an operatic build before majestic yet gentle vocals give way to En Pure's signature nature-inspired instrumentals. The build suddenly gives way to a steady, club-ready beat, and the track continues to take you on an organic journey full of elegant instrumental elements, with the piano, flute, and harp all making appearances.

Nora En Pure's classical training and adept production are very apparent in "Wetlands," but we expect nothing less from the Insomniac-crowned "Queen of Deep House."

The pandemic clearly hasn't slowed this prolific producer down, as promised earlier this summer. She has released several singles over the past few months, as well as an EP back in July.

Her stunning socially-distanced performance atop the mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland in June, which she hosted to celebrate the 200th episode of "Purified Radio," has amassed over 1.4 million views on YouTube alone since its release. You can check out the set in full below.

