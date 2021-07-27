Listen to Nora En Pure's Blissful New Single "Won't Leave Your Side"
Listen to Nora En Pure's Blissful New Single "Won't Leave Your Side"

Out on her longtime label Enormous Tunes, the song contains all of the elements of the DJ's signature dreamy, melodic style.
Suzana Paylan

Out on her longtime label Enormous Tunes, the song contains all of the elements of the DJ’s signature dreamy, melodic style.

South African-Swiss DJ Nora En Pure has teamed up London singer-songwriter Liz Cass for an enchanting melodic house tune called “Won’t Leave Your Side.”

Released by way of her longtime label Enormous Tunes, the song contains all of the elements of En Pure’s signature dreamy, melodic style. Introspective piano keys, soft synths, and the soaring vocals of Cass blend beautifully in a serene progressive house arrangement. The release also comes with an extended mix that’s a little under seven minutes of pure bliss.

Check out both versions of "Won't Leave Your Side" below.

These Cutting-Edge Audio Glasses Have Built-In Microphones and a Subwoofer

Fauna's innovative wearables are complete with two microphones, a touchpad, and a built-in sub-woofer.

Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

A YouTuber captured a high-quality video recording of the dazzling experience.

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

The dreamy song touches on the motif of wanderlust, perhaps drawing inspiration from the producer’s love for the earth. She recently partnered with the ocean conservation organization Beneath The Waves for her track “Aquatic,” which came out ahead of World Oceans Day.

Listen to “Won’t Leave Your Side” on streaming platforms here.

