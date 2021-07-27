Listen to Nora En Pure's Blissful New Single "Won't Leave Your Side"

Out on her longtime label Enormous Tunes, the song contains all of the elements of the DJ’s signature dreamy, melodic style.

South African-Swiss DJ Nora En Pure has teamed up London singer-songwriter Liz Cass for an enchanting melodic house tune called “Won’t Leave Your Side.”

Released by way of her longtime label Enormous Tunes, the song contains all of the elements of En Pure’s signature dreamy, melodic style. Introspective piano keys, soft synths, and the soaring vocals of Cass blend beautifully in a serene progressive house arrangement. The release also comes with an extended mix that’s a little under seven minutes of pure bliss.

Check out both versions of "Won't Leave Your Side" below.

The dreamy song touches on the motif of wanderlust, perhaps drawing inspiration from the producer’s love for the earth. She recently partnered with the ocean conservation organization Beneath The Waves for her track “Aquatic,” which came out ahead of World Oceans Day.

Listen to “Won’t Leave Your Side” on streaming platforms here.

