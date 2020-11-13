Nostalgix Drops Defiant "Act Out" EP on Night Bass

Nostalgix's second Night Bass EP is the perfect embodiment of the talented producer's gritty sound.
Rising star Nostalgix continues to impress with her raw and gritty original productions that feature chunky house grooves and her own vocals. With massive tracks like "Mind Tricks (feat. Way)" and "By Myself" (her collaboration with Rose Motion), Nostalgix has landed herself on some of the foremost labels in electronic music. 

Among those labels is Night Bass, where Nostalgix released her OG Sins EP. The talented producer has now returned for her second Night Bass offering, the four-track Act Out EP. 

Act Out sees Nostalgix's first collaboration with Night Bass head honcho AC Slater, a percussive, acid-infused house banger called "Dangerous." Additionally, Way returns for another feature on the reverb-heavy "Downtown." Makla also joins Nostalgix on the record for the bass house shuffler "Run It Up."

On the EP's title track, Nostalgix tells her listeners how to "Act Out." It's her way to encourage them to be courageous, be themselves, and love themselves. She describes that idea as the best expression of the EP as a whole.

Nostalgix's Act Out EP is out now via Night Bass and can be streamed or purchased here

