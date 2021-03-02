Nostalgix Drops Boisterous Bass House Single "Boom" on Thrive Music

After an impressive surge of releases over the past year, Vancouver DJ Nostalgix is back with a boisterous bass house track called “Boom.” Released via Thrive Music, the track serves as her first single of the year.

In accordance with her 90s “nostalgic” vibe, the tune nods to 90s rap with a bass house twist. “Boom” applies a pounding bassline, crisp hi hats, and screeching synths for an energetic feel. Combined with the fierce rap stylings of D’Aaron Anthony, the tune is tailored for a riotous dance floor. Listen to the song in full below.

“I’m so happy to share this record with you all,” Nostalgix said on her social media. “When I was making ‘Boom’ I wanted to really capture the idea of being a bigger version of yourself and letting yourself shine. To walk in the room and have all eyes on you.”

Since she began her foray into the house music scene just a few years ago, Nostalgix has been making waves in the industry. With previous releases on Dim Mak, Night Bass, Confession, and In / Rotation, she's already on her way to big things. Keep your eyes out for Nostalgix, and prepare for more music from her this year.

