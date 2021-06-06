Nostalgix Links With Deadbeats for Edgy New Bass House EP, "Black Mirror"

Comprised of two new tracks, the release finds its edge in saucy vocals and pulsing basslines.
Author:
Publish date:

Natasha Dion

Following the April release of "Realest," rising Vancouver-based house producer Nostalgix is already back for more with her new EP, Black Mirror. Released June 6th via Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats banner, the record features two new tracks.

Black Mirror pulls its underground edge from booming combinations of rave sirens, rapid percussion lines and pulsing basslines. Its titular track—with hip-hop artist Wasiu—builds on an eerie synth soundscape, while "Undercover" with the UK-based Bigredcap is a scintillating blend of bass house, grime and rap.

In addition to the new EP, Nostalgix released a self-directed music video for "Black Mirror," shot by Leesa Weighill. Inspired by The Matrix, it includes a combination of original footage and scenic shots from the artist's January set for Vancouver's Contact Winter Music Festival

