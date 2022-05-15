Skip to main content
Nostalgix Returns to Night Bass with Bold and Sassy Single "My Type"

Producer and vocalist Nostalgix returns to Night Bass with her sassy bass house single, “My Type.” Known for her bold rap stylings and energetic productions, the LA-based artist has quickly become a house music favorite within the scene.

“My Type” is an amalgam of everything we love about Nostalgix: confident vocals, excellent production, and high energy. Opening with flirtatious lyrics, the song drops into a bass house frenzy of riotous synths, catchy rhythms, and powerful, pumping bass. Serving as yet another solid release on AC Slater’s imprint, this club-ready tune is her favorite new song, as shared on TikTok.

Hot off the Confession vs Night Bass tour, Nostalgix is primed for an outstanding rest of the year. She will be performing at EDC Las Vegas later this month, putting her among only a handful of female acts to ever play the main stage at the massive festival. After watching her grow over the past couple of years, it’s certain that this is just the beginning for Nostalgix.

NOSTALGIX TOUR DATES

Fri May 20, 2022 | Las Vegas, NV | EDC
Sunday May 22, 2022 | Las Vegas, NV | EDC
Sunday June 19, 2022 | George, WA | Beyond Wonderland
Fri July 22, 2022 | Salmo River, BC | Shambhala
Fri Aug 12, 2022 | Kitchener, OT | Ever After
Sat Aug 13, 2022 | Salt Lake City, UT | Das Energi
Sat Aug 20, 2022 | Dallas, TX | Foam Wonderland
Fri Aug 26, 2022 | Columbus, OH | Breakaway
Sat Sept 17, 2022 | San Bernardino, CA | Nocturnal Wonderland
Sat Oct 29, 2022 | Houston, TX | Freaky Deaky 

