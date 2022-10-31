Nostalgix Drops Gritty Hip-House Track, "Options"
Nostalgix has dropped the latest record from her forthcoming Supah Fly EP, a hip-house collab with Lano Bandz.
Out now on Thrive Music, "Options" is a gritty fusion of hip-hop and house music. The track, which features energetic bars courtesy of Bandz, finds Nostalgix producing a rowdy bass house beat. A sinister electric guitar riff kicks things off before the arrangement erupts into a frenzy of menacing bass and metallic synths.
"The writing of 'Options' was such a fun process,” explains Nostalgix. "It was the first record I made when I moved to Los Angeles. I met Lano Bandz through my friend Wraith, and we immediately had a vibe together. I got Lano to hop in the vocal booth and start freestyling over a fun instrumental I had."
Fans can catch Nostalgix on tour and stay tuned for her Supah Fly EP, which is expected to release in November 2022.
Take a listen to "Options" below and stream the new single here.
