Nostalgix Drops Gritty Hip-House Track, "Options"

Nostalgix teamed up with Lano Bandz for the new single, out now on Thrive Music.

DNZ Media

Nostalgix has dropped the latest record from her forthcoming Supah Fly EP, a hip-house collab with Lano Bandz.

Out now on Thrive Music, "Options" is a gritty fusion of hip-hop and house music. The track, which features energetic bars courtesy of Bandz, finds Nostalgix producing a rowdy bass house beat. A sinister electric guitar riff kicks things off before the arrangement erupts into a frenzy of menacing bass and metallic synths.

"The writing of 'Options' was such a fun process,” explains Nostalgix. "It was the first record I made when I moved to Los Angeles. I met Lano Bandz through my friend Wraith, and we immediately had a vibe together. I got Lano to hop in the vocal booth and start freestyling over a fun instrumental I had." 

Fans can catch Nostalgix on tour and stay tuned for her Supah Fly EP, which is expected to release in November 2022.

Take a listen to "Options" below and stream the new single here.

