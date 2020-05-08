NOTD and Astrid S Drop Catchy, Pop-Infused Single "I Don't Know Why"

NOTD and Astrid S have released their collaborative single "I Don't Know Why."

"I Don't Know Why" brings heaps of energy to the table with its catchy lyrics and addicting melodies. Astrid S's voice meshes perfectly with the symphony of strings and jumping bassline NOTD has cooked up, as their collaborative effort makes a run for "song of the summer."

Undoubtedly, this tune is a perfect glimpse into both artists' signature sound, as it perfectly reflects their clear-cut chemistry. Fans of either NOTD or Astrid S will certainly have this intoxicating track on repeat.

NOTD are riding their success from 2019 straight into 2020. Last year, they released a slew of successful tracks, including "I Miss Myself" featuring HRVY, "Keep You Mine" with SHY Martin, and "Wanted" with Daya. Their growing list of accomplishments is already impressive, as the Swedish duo was nominated for "Dance Song of The Year" at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards and their 2018 single "I Wanna Know" featuring Bea Miller has achieved platinum status.

Astrid S has also exploded into international fame as well, selling out two solo shows in New York and Los Angeles as well as hitting the road with Zara Larsson on her 2019 U.S. tour. Last year, the Norwegian singer released a handful of wildly popular tunes, including her hit "Sing It With Me" with JP Cooper and "The First One." She also released two EPs, Down Low and Trust Issues.

