NTO and Tricky Deliver Cinematic Music Video For "Loving You Like Always"
In the fall of 2021, NTO unveiled his highly anticipated debut album, Apnea. A critical and commercial success, the 13-track collection has already garnered millions of streams after only a few months.
And the journey now continues with the music video for "Loving You Like Always," an eerie deep house tune that NTO co-wrote with renowned British artist and former Massive Attack member Tricky. Directed by Pierre+Mathias, the haunting audiovisual takes viewers on a cinematic journey that follows the memories of four longtime friends as they grow through life together.
What makes this collaborative effort so special is that Tricky has been one of NTO's childhood idols and great musical influences. Together, the two created a melodic masterpiece that transcends space and time.
Check out the official "Loving You Like Always" music video below.
"The musical collaboration with NTO and Tricky let us delve into themes that are close to our heart," Pierre+Mathias said in a press release. "We are following four friends that are going through and sharing significant times in their youth. The viewers enter a story that is already set, and it’s up to them to interpret some aspects of the storytelling."
Apnea also features diverse collaborations with the likes of Monolink, French 79, and Louise. To celebrate the record, NTO is set to embark on an eponymous, 44-stop tour, which has already begun in Europe. He will be performing live in over 20 countries throughout the year, wrapping things up in North America this fall.
You can check out where and when NTO will visit in the United States and Canada below.
