Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
NTS Radio Is Hosting Mixes of Music From Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas
Publish date:

NTS Radio Is Hosting Mixes of Music From Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas

"The Sound of GTA" mixtapes will be live until mid-January 2022.
Author:

Rockstar Games

"The Sound of GTA" mixtapes will be live until mid-January 2022.

Rockstar Games and NTS Radio have created a way to revisit the sounds that permanently shaped many of our music tastes.

In celebration of the developer's recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the world-renowned music hub hosted one mix from each of the three games. Titled "The Sound of GTA," the mixes consist of music from Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and are presented by Show Me The Body, Scratcha DVA, and Paris Aden respectively.

For those somehow unfamiliar with three of the most iconic video games of all-time, each in-game world featured many different radio stations that you could tune into to soundtrack your chaotic romps through the New York City-inspired Liberty City, the 1986 Miami-inspired Vice City, and Rockstar's version of California and Nevada, San Andreas.

Included in the mixes is everything from hip-hop to classic rock to country, and even drum & bass for good measure. With a focus on classic hip-hop, rock, and country, "The Sound of GTA San Andreas" mix features music from Public Enemy, N.W.A, Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson, America, Billy Idol, and more.

Recommended Articles

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas cover
MUSIC RELEASES

NTS Radio Is Hosting Mixes of Music From Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas

"The Sound of GTA" mixtapes will be live until mid-January 2022.

15 seconds ago
crssd
EVENTS

CRSSD Festival 2022 to Feature Gorgon City, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, More

The San Diego dance music festival returns to Waterfront Park in March with a stellar lineup.

6 minutes ago
Alesso and Katy Perry
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Alesso and Katy Perry's High-Profile Collaboration, "When I'm Gone"

The music video for the new release will premiere at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN next month.

15 hours ago

Going back in time to Vice City, its mix includes Toto, Rick James, Luther Vandross, and more. Finally, the mix dedicated to the game that started it all hosts music from Rush, Aquasky, Royce da 5'9", and many more. In addition to the mixes focusing on a specific title, BONES has also provided a mix of music from the series as a whole which features tracks from Kool & The Gang, Wang Chung, Ice Cube, and Foreigner, among others.

Each has also been complied into one of NTS Radio's Infinite Mixes. Perfect for those who don't want to choose between the games and want to be blasted with three barrels of nostalgia at once.

NTS Radio's "Sound of GTA Infinite" mixtape is available now and will be live until Sunday, January 16th, 2022. You can revisit the sounds of Rockstar Games' iconic trio here.

Related

onit.life
Lifestyle

Seoul Community Radio Debuts Online Game "onit.life" in Support of City's Nightlife

The soundtrack and artwork included in the game comes from a number of Korean producers and photographers.

Grand Theft Auto
MUSIC RELEASES

Baauer, Danny Brown, and Channel Tres Release New Track in Grand Theft Auto V

The latest from Baauer, Danny Brown, and Channel Tres made its debut in the world of Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto
NEWS

Coming Soon to Grand Theft Auto V: Virtual Club Residencies Featuring Dixon, Solomun, Tale of Us, and More

See sets from dance music’s finest inside the world of Grand Theft Auto!

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Halloween Mix on mau5trap Radio

The masked dance music icon featured tracks from Zedd, REZZ, NERO, and more.

nero
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Nero's Riveting Guest Mix for Insomniac's Night Owl Radio

The 30-minute mix features music from Papa Khan, RL Grime, ISOxo, Gaspard Augé, and more.

i_o
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Celebrates the Life and Career of i_o With mau5trap radio Tribute Mix

The 115th episode of deadmau5's mau5trap radio was dedicated to the career of the late i_o.

Steve Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Is Hosting a $1 Million Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing

The Dim Mak boss will be joined by Gary “King Pokémon," the hosts of Dumb Money, and more in partnership with the Aoki Foundation.

GRiZ and Subtronics
Lifestyle

GRiZ and Subtronics' "Griztronics" Added to Fortnite's In-Game Radio

Players who enter vehicles inside the game will now have the ability to compete to the sounds of the duo's collaborative hit.