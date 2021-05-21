Nu Strut and Wreckno Join Forces on Disco-Funk Banger, "Pornstache"

A certified blast from the past, oozing with confidence and summer swagger.

"Pornstache," a new collaborative single between Texas beatsmith Nu Strut and electrifying vocalist and producer Wreckno, is a certified blast from the past, oozing with confidence and summer swagger.

Released today, the track embodies the energy of summer of 2021 as we emerge from isolation ready to take on the world. It's a funky and fun homage to disco-funk, incorporated with a new-age twist of bass music. The bouncy dance-floor filler is dynamic with its 70s-inspired guitar riff and playful bars, courtesy of an unapologetic Wreckno.

Check out the tongue-in-cheek banger below.

Nu Strut is a multi-genre instrumentalist and producer who draws inspiration from neurofunk and bass music artists such as Gramatik, LSDREAM, and KOAN Sound. His ability to deliver bass music with a breezy edge makes him one to watch as he continues to incorporate funk, hip-hop, and neo-soul into his productions.

You can stream "Pornstache" across streaming platforms here.

Artwork for Nu Strut's single "Pornstache" with Wreckno. Electric Hawk Records

