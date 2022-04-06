Skip to main content
Nurko Takes Soaring Sound to New Heights On New EP, "Arrival"

Nurko Takes Soaring Sound to New Heights On New EP, "Arrival"

Nurko continues to solidify himself as a melodic dubstep staple.

c/o Press

Nurko continues to solidify himself as a melodic dubstep staple.

Coming off his biggest year yet that includes a phenomenal collaboration with ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard, Nurko has unveiled his Arrival EP.

Though fans have already been introduced to three of the five tracks featured, hearing them in Nurko's chosen order helps define the tone of the EP. The slow-burning intro helps paint a vivid soundscape, directly leading into "Disappearing Now" (with Chander Leighton). Her ethereal vocals guide listeners through a familiar path, as she croons about struggling to clearly define one's identity.

The following tune, "Lost Without You" (with Crystal Skies and KnownAsNat), continues the moving presence found early on in the EP. KnownAsNat conveys heartbreak through her lyrics while the abundance of soaring synths and pounding percussion effortlessly provide her a platform.

"Spinnin' Wheels" (with JT Roach) and "Breathing Again" (with skye silansky) close out the EP and offer the most distinct changes from the first half. The former serves as a beautifully written ballad, giving Roach a stage to show off his voice over a subtle drop. The latter, however, kicks up the energy with an old-school electro sound.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nurko
MUSIC RELEASES

Nurko Takes Soaring Sound to New Heights On New EP, "Arrival"

Nurko continues to solidify himself as a melodic dubstep staple.

By Niko Sanijust now
swedish house mafia the weeknd
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Replace Kanye West As Coachella 2022 Headliner

The "Moth To A Flame" collaborators will perform in the festival-closing slot on Sunday night.

By Jason Heffler47 minutes ago
the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tracklist, Release Date, Story Behind New Album, "So Far So Good"

The title of The Chainsmokers's fourth album derives from a French film released in 1995.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago

Listen to Arrival below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW NURKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NurkoOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/NurkoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nurkomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3j5l1bK

Related

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Releases Star-Studded Remix Package for "Find Another Way" EP

The EP includes remixes from MitiS, Nurko, Delta Heavy, Blanke, and more.

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces Fearlessly Embraces a New Era On Long-Awaited "High Vaultage" EP: Listen

For fans of Space Laces, "High Vaultage" is the culmination of years of waiting.

ARMNHMR
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR Share Soaring "A Thousand Dreams" EP

The 6-track EP blends together effortlessly to form a euphoric journey from start to finish.

armnhmr
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR and RUNN Drop Soaring Single "Falling Apart"

"Falling Apart" is the second single from ARMNHMR's upcoming EP Monstercat.

leotrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Leotrix Pushes Forward-Thinking Sound on Raucous "Out Of Order" EP

With his fourth EP of the year, Leotrix is making sure he isn't ignored.

Crankdat
MUSIC RELEASES

Crankdat Takes Travis Scott to New Heights With Astroworld Remix EP

Crankdat's multi-track remix project drops this week.

armnhmr
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR Channel Inspiration Through Isolation On New EP, "Waiting For Love"

The beautiful five-track record is a galvanizing new chapter in the duo's career.

krane heimanu juelz
MUSIC RELEASES

KRANE, Juelz and Heimanu Collide on Soaring Wave Track, "Moonbeams"

"Moonbeams" is the powerhouse trap collab you didn't know you needed to kick off the new year.