NXSTY and Seb C Drop Genre-Crossing Single, “Guala” With Kid Sharif

The three Vancouver-based artists and friends came together for the first time for a massive single.

NXTSY and Seb C, two budding Vancouver-based artists, have teamed up to release a brand new genre-crossing collaboration titled “Guala.”

Featuring the audacious vocals of Kid Sharif, the track blends the hip-hop lyricism with the booming bass elements of electronic dance music. Fitted with emphatic horns, a bobbin' baseline, and warm synths, this house track has what it takes to be a fan favorite.

The first drop in "Guala" is somewhat of a warm-up, building heat and hinting at more to come. Here, NXSTY’s signature sound design is introduced, adding a vigorous twist to the deep house track. Meanwhile the haunting vocals are phased in and out. Arriving at that second drop, it is clear NXSTY and Seb C had intentions for “Guala” to be a club-ready hit.

Check out the music video for "Guala" below.

According to Seb C, the original track featured completely different vocals and a similar, yet more subtle sound. After some consideration, he scrapped the vocals and tapped in Kid Sharif, his longtime friend. It wasn't long before NXSTY got brought onboard, adding his own trap-inspired flair to the mix.

“One day when we were at the studio working on the sound, NXSTY was close by and wanted to be apart of the single too," Seb C told EDM.com. "He had a vision, incorporated his unique sounds and mixed it up a bit. And, in about a months time, the track became what it is today."

NXSTY’s track “Rich” saw a Seb C remix earlier this year. The release of “Guala” marks their first official collaboration, with more to come. NXSTY and Seb C also have two additional pieces in the works, one dubbed a fiery summertime single and the other an "absolute banger" for when the clubs are in full swing again.

You can find "Guala" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW NXSTY:

Facebook: facebook.com/nxstymusic

Twitter: twitter.com/nxstymusic

Instagram: instagram.com/nxsty

Spotify: spoti.fi/3448nBC

FOLLOW SEB C:

Facebook: facebook.com/officialsebc

Twitter: twitter.com/sebcwestcoast

Instagram: instagram.com/sebcwestcoast

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dMn7f3