W&W Remix One of the World's First Memes, "Dragostea Din Tei"—AKA the "Numa Numa Song"

The year is 2004. All of our phones flipped, none of them connected to the Internet, and the term "social media" meant nothing to us. Rather than spending hours in bed scrolling through memes with our thumbs, we sat down at our computers and played flash games through an ultra-fast dial-up or hi-tech DSL connection.

If any of this sounds familiar to you, then you must be familiar with one of the world's oldest memes, the Numa Numa Dance. Viewed close to a billion times, for those unfamiliar, the meme was nothing more than a grainy webcam video of a man lip-syncing and dancing to the 2003 single "Dragostea Din Tei" by the Moldovan Eurodance trio, O-Zone.

To the younger readers: Yes, this is seriously what the internet was like in the early 2000s. Be grateful for what you have today.

Now, in 2021, the Dutch dance duo W&W has taken on the original single and released a modern-day remix of their own. The classic original track featured laid-back pacing and—like many Eurodance releases from the era—was primarily focused on its vocals. Maintaining the iconic lyrics and the immediately recognizable melody, W&W's sonic upgrade adds uptempo and thumping bass that dramatically changes the energy of the single.

In addition to the remix, W&W also shared a music video comprised of footage of the duo on the road, back when concerts and festivals were safe to attend. Considering the main stage-ready nature of the remix, even though we have to wait for vaccines to bring festivals back into our lives, it's safe to say that this one will still energize the crowd no matter when it makes its debut.

W&W's remix of "Dragostea Din Tei" by O-Zone is out now on the duo's own Rave Culture label. You can download or stream the throwback rework here.

FOLLOW W&W:

Facebook: facebook.com/wandwofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/WandWmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/wandwmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/39cmB7e