obli Signs to ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective, Drops New Single Ahead of Debut EP

Following his debut on the ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective earlier this year, obli, is making an impactful follow-up impression with his new single "Hold It."

The track precludes the release of his forthcoming Change EP, which is due out at the end of this year. Driven by dynamic, rock-influenced drums and the dependable pace of lush melodic chords, "Hold It" maintains its stride with unbreakable optimism. Creating an ecosystem of sounds, obli interweaves traces of funk, disco, and house along with harmonized vocals for good measure. The final product is a tapestry of melodic properties that still manages to feel straightforward and familiar.

“It feels weird to be making dance music during a pandemic as often when I’m working on it I envision a group of people dancing to it at a show or at a club. Obviously that hasn’t been the case this year," obli said in a press release. "About a month or so into the lockdown my now wife and I started hanging with one of my really good friends and we would have these super fun dance nights with just the three of us. It felt so good to put on playlists or sort of DJ and just let loose for a couple of hours. ‘Hold It’ was sort of born out of those nights - wanting to hear something that just felt good and that you could dance to.”

Prior to establishing himself as obli, he toured with Skrillex as part of a three-piece band named Sonny and the Blood Monkeys. He went on to play bass for the punk band Dead Sara for seven years before embarking on a solo career of his own.

obli's Change EP is scheduled for December 11th, 2020. Ahead of the release, you can stream "Hold It" here.

