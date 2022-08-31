Skip to main content
ODESZA Share Behind-the-Scenes Footage of the Making of "The Last Goodbye"

ODESZA Share Behind-the-Scenes Footage of the Making of "The Last Goodbye"

The video features in interview with fabled Detroit singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette, whom ODESZA collaborated with after sampling 1965's "Let Me Down Easy."

Julian Bajsel

The video features in interview with fabled Detroit singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette, whom ODESZA collaborated with after sampling 1965’s "Let Me Down Easy."

"Honestly if you haven't made music in a while, you have to, like, re-learn how to make music," says ODESZA's Harrison Mills.

When the duo released The Last Goodbye, their scintillating fourth studio album, it had been almost five years since their last LP. After all, it's only natural to shake off some cobwebs, even for a Grammy-nominated act in the vanguard of electronic music.

But after conceiving the direction of what would eventually materialize as the album's titular track, it wasn't long before ODESZA found their stride. And they went on to create perhaps their most inspired work yet.

ODESZA today shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of "The Last Goodbye." The video features in interview with fabled Detroit singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette, who is credited as a featured artist on the track due to its sampling of 1965’s "Let Me Down Easy."

Mills says he was "floored" when he first discovered the R&B record, which he and Knight transformed into the soulful electronic track dominating the nation's amphitheaters today.

"How could you hear that, from that," LaVette asked ODESZA with a laugh.

You can watch ODESZA's full behind-the-scenes video below.

