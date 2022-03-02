Listen to ODESZA's Stunning New Single, "Better Now"

After releasing their first new music since 2018 last month, it seems ODESZA are making up for lost time.

The duo released a new single out of the blue this morning called "Better Now," which features Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO. With its ambient soundscapes and textured production, the atmospheric track is signature ODESZA. It follows February's momentous comeback single, "The Last Goodbye."

According to ODESZA, they trialed many different vocalists for "Better Now," but ultimately sought out MARO.

"It’s funny because we tried so many different collaborations with vocalists in varying genres to try to find the right fit for this song when we first made it, but for whatever reason nothing felt right," ODESZA explained in a statement. "We've been big fans of MARO and when we sent her a short handful of demos, this was the one she resonated with, and we knew she was going to do something really special with it."

Check out the official "Better Now" visualizer below.

"Truthfully, you would have to ask MARO the meaning of this tune, but to us ‘Better Now’ is about the realization that putting yourself out there is always worth it in the end," ODESZA added.

It's too soon to read the tea leaves, but a new album is likely in the works. The duo's last full-length record came back in 2017, when they released the fan-favorite A Moment Apart. A new tour may also be on the horizon after ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective teased the duo's return to the stage in late 2021.

You can find "Better Now" on streaming platforms here.

