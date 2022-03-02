Skip to main content
Listen to ODESZA's Stunning New Single, "Better Now"

Listen to ODESZA's Stunning New Single, "Better Now"

The song, which features Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO, follows the release of ODESZA's momentous comeback single, "The Last Goodbye."

Tonje Thilesen

The song, which features Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO, follows the release of ODESZA's momentous comeback single, "The Last Goodbye."

After releasing their first new music since 2018 last month, it seems ODESZA are making up for lost time.

The duo released a new single out of the blue this morning called "Better Now," which features Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO. With its ambient soundscapes and textured production, the atmospheric track is signature ODESZA. It follows February's momentous comeback single, "The Last Goodbye."

According to ODESZA, they trialed many different vocalists for "Better Now," but ultimately sought out MARO.

"It’s funny because we tried so many different collaborations with vocalists in varying genres to try to find the right fit for this song when we first made it, but for whatever reason nothing felt right," ODESZA explained in a statement. "We've been big fans of MARO and when we sent her a short handful of demos, this was the one she resonated with, and we knew she was going to do something really special with it."

Check out the official "Better Now" visualizer below.

Recommended Articles

daily-buchla_20190909
INDUSTRY

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

By Nick Yopko
2 minutes ago
rufus du sol
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Only U.K. Show In 2022

The Grammy-nominated trio are also making stops in Brazil, Mexico, and Netherlands.

By Lennon Cihak
26 minutes ago
general
EVENTS

"Nobody Else Has To Die" Benefit Concert to Raise Overdose Awareness In Los Angeles

Hosted by End Overdose and Restless Nites, the March 10th event will offer free fentanyl test strips.

By Rachel Kupfer
35 minutes ago

"Truthfully, you would have to ask MARO the meaning of this tune, but to us ‘Better Now’ is about the realization that putting yourself out there is always worth it in the end," ODESZA added.

It's too soon to read the tea leaves, but a new album is likely in the works. The duo's last full-length record came back in 2017, when they released the fan-favorite A Moment Apart. A new tour may also be on the horizon after ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective teased the duo's return to the stage in late 2021.

You can find "Better Now" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32

Related

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

They're Back: ODESZA Release First New Music Since 2018, "The Last Goodbye"

The duo teamed up with iconic singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette for the soulful single.

BRONSON
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ODESZA and Golden Features' Stunning New BRONSON Audiovisual Mix

BRONSON's "Intermission Broadcast" set is one of 2021's best mixes so far.

87b74f4745bd96680a318e655ae09488b74638a9
MUSIC RELEASES

Odesza Drops Highly Anticipated Track "Loyal" [Listen]

The boys are back

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA is Working on New Music

"hi guys we workin I promise."

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

alison wonderland fear of dying
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Gripping Music Video for Alison Wonderland's Must-Listen Single, "Fear of Dying"

The Australian powerhouse singer-songwriter and producer has a new album on the way in 2022.

BRONSON
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ODESZA and Golden Features Unveil the Latest BRONSON Masterstroke, "DAWN"

The unique future bass and breakbeat hybrid features renowned British artist Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

BRONSON_Press Image_Art Credit_Gian Galang
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ODESZA & Golden Features' Collab Project BRONSON Debuts Divine Balance On Two New Singles

The newfound trio delivers the first two singles off of its upcoming summer album.