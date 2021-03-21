ODESZA and JapaneseDad's Debut NFT Drop Contains Five Unreleased Tracks

Earlier in the month, ODESZA and their longtime collaborator responsible for the duo's iconic visuals, JapaneseDad, announced their debut NFT collection.

The marketplace they're being sold on, Nifty Gateway, only makes the product pages available days before the release of the artwork, so fans did not know what to expect other than what was shown in the teasers. Now, since the artwork has been officially released, anyone can go check out what's for sale.

Once you've properly processed JapaneseDad's stunning visuals included in the collection, you can scroll down to the bottom of the page and learn more about the release. After browsing the collection and reading the descriptions, it became known that five of the NFTs contain unreleased music from the duo.

Included in the Remnants Collection are three unreleased originals, "Artifact," "Mirage," and "Palace." In addition to the originals, they've also included two VIP edits of their tracks "Thin Floors And Tall Ceilings" and "All We Need" with Shy Girls from 2017's A Moment Apart and 2014's In Return, respectively. You can listen to the unreleased tracks in the links from the songs' titles.

ODESZA and JapaneseDad released their first NFT collection on Saturday, March 20th, 2021. You can check out the artwork and listen to all of the unreleased audio on their Nifty Gateway profile.

