ODESZA and Ólafur Arnalds Captivate In Final "The Last Goodbye" Album Single: Listen to "Light of Day"

After the release of ODESZA's newest single, the hype for their long-awaited fourth album is bubbling over.

The Last Goodbye is less than two weeks away, but the beloved duo have decided to give fans one last taste of honey before the hive. ODESZA today released "Light of Day," a haunting collaboration with fellow Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds.

A cinematic electronic ballad, the cathartic "Light of Day" finds ODESZA further embracing house music in ways they never have before. The track's four-on-the-floor rhythms are beautifully contrasted by the ambient textures of Arnalds, a renowned Icelandic musician who ODESZA called "an incredible artist."

"'Light of Day' was one of the first songs off the record we finished," ODESZA said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "It served as a bookend for the record—and really, a guiding light for the project as a whole."

"This song started with Ólafur, an incredible artist and longtime friend, sending an initial idea our way," the duo continued. "The vocal sample is from a 1970s folk song titled 'Mary' that we discovered digging through old records - featuring Stephen Ambrose. We see that vocal as a slow building mantra of sorts, something we that hoped would evoke this feeling of being at peace."

Listen to "Light of Day" below along with the other singles from The Last Goodbye, which you can pre-save here. The LP is scheduled to release on July 22nd via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune.

ODESZA - "The Last Goodbye" Tracklist

1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)

2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)

3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)

4. Behind The Sun

5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)

6. North Garden

7. Better Now (feat. MARO)

8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)

9. All My Life

10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)

11. Healing Grid

12. I Can’t Sleep

13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)



