Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover
This week ODESZA surprised fans by dropping an official remix of "The Last Goodbye," the titular track from the duo's Grammy-nominated album of the same, produced by none other than Australian house music virtuoso Hayden James.
James' upbeat rework of the soulful track is a funky re-imagination that sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original. While “The Last Goodbye” is a powerful electronic record sampling Bettye LaVette's 1965 song “Let Me Down Easy,” James transforms it into a decidedly house track—and a dancefloor filler.
The Australian dance music star used a quicker tempo in his energetic, four-on-the-floor beat, producing staccato synths and a subdued drop with pulsing bass. James shrewdly leans on LaVette's titular refrain, eventually interpolating the full first verse of "The Last Goodbye" as a transition to a riveting final drop.
Check out James' official remix of "The Last Goodbye" below and find it on streaming platforms here.
Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover
