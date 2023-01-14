Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover

This week ODESZA surprised fans by dropping an official remix of "The Last Goodbye," the titular track from the duo's Grammy-nominated album of the same, produced by none other than Australian house music virtuoso Hayden James.

James' upbeat rework of the soulful track is a funky re-imagination that sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original. While “The Last Goodbye” is a powerful electronic record sampling Bettye LaVette's 1965 song “Let Me Down Easy,” James transforms it into a decidedly house track—and a dancefloor filler.

The Australian dance music star used a quicker tempo in his energetic, four-on-the-floor beat, producing staccato synths and a subdued drop with pulsing bass. James shrewdly leans on LaVette's titular refrain, eventually interpolating the full first verse of "The Last Goodbye" as a transition to a riveting final drop.

Check out James' official remix of "The Last Goodbye" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Follow Hayden James:

Facebook: facebook.com/haydenjamesartist

Instagram: instagram.com/haydenjames

Twitter: twitter.com/hayden_james

Spotify: spoti.fi/3QLEw95

Follow ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/odesza

Instagram: instagram.com/odesza

Twitter: twitter.com/odesza

Spotify: spoti.fi/3XfR8aX