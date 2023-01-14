Skip to main content
Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover

Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover

James' official remix of the soulful track sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original.

Julian Bajsel

James' official remix of the soulful track sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original.

This week ODESZA surprised fans by dropping an official remix of "The Last Goodbye," the titular track from the duo's Grammy-nominated album of the same, produced by none other than Australian house music virtuoso Hayden James.

James' upbeat rework of the soulful track is a funky re-imagination that sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original. While “The Last Goodbye” is a powerful electronic record sampling Bettye LaVette's 1965 song “Let Me Down Easy,” James transforms it into a decidedly house track—and a dancefloor filler.

The Australian dance music star used a quicker tempo in his energetic, four-on-the-floor beat, producing staccato synths and a subdued drop with pulsing bass. James shrewdly leans on LaVette's titular refrain, eventually interpolating the full first verse of "The Last Goodbye" as a transition to a riveting final drop.

Check out James' official remix of "The Last Goodbye" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

Hayden James Gives ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" a Stunning House Makeover

James' official remix of the soulful track sublimely reflects the intention and theme of ODESZA's original.

By Tessa Frey
general music streaming
GEAR + TECH

This App Uses AI to Generate Custom Playlists

Yet another use case for the rapidly growing world of generative artificial intelligence, PlaylistAI creates custom playlists with users' prompts, images, videos and more.

By Cameron Sunkel
Collage Maker-13-Jan-2023-04.40-PM
MUSIC RELEASES

BEAUZ and LODATO Team Up for Stunning Dance-Pop Track, "Crocodiles"

The upbeat yet haunting collab was released by the NFT-fueled Purple Fly imprint.

By Mikala Lugen

Follow Hayden James: 

Facebook: facebook.com/haydenjamesartist
Instagram: instagram.com/haydenjames
Twitter: twitter.com/hayden_james
Spotify: spoti.fi/3QLEw95

Follow ODESZA: 

Facebook: facebook.com/odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XfR8aX

Related

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA Share Behind-the-Scenes Footage of the Making of "The Last Goodbye"

The video features in interview with fabled Detroit singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette, whom ODESZA collaborated with after sampling 1965’s "Let Me Down Easy."

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA and Ólafur Arnalds Captivate In Final "The Last Goodbye" Album Single: Listen to "Light of Day"

"Light of Day" is a collision of Grammy-nominated talent that serves as the final glimpse into ODESZA's long-awaited fourth album, "The Last Goodbye."

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" Album Is a Deeply Personal Mosaic of Their Memories: Listen

By interpolating recordings from their youth, ODESZA produce a song-cycle of candid and captivating vignettes depicting the experiences that led them to this moment.

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

They're Back: ODESZA Release First New Music Since 2018, "The Last Goodbye"

The duo teamed up with iconic singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette for the soulful single.

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA Drop Haunting Single From Upcoming Fourth Album: Listen to "Wide Awake"

The track is the fifth single to arrive ahead of ODESZA's long-awaited fourth album, "The Last Goodbye."

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 2.32.48 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ODESZA Rock Out In Cinematic Music Video for "The Last Goodbye"

Is a tour on the horizon?

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to ODESZA's Fourth Album Continues With Haunting Single, "Behind The Sun"

ODESZA also explained the recording process of the new single, which samples an Iranian classical singer.

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Announce Release Date and Tracklist of New Album, "The Last Goodbye"

ODESZA also released "Love Letter," a collaboration with The Knocks.