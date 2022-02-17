Skip to main content
Watch ODESZA Rock Out In Cinematic Music Video for "The Last Goodbye"

Is a tour on the horizon?

Avi Loud/Shore Fire Media

ODESZA have dropped the latest crumb of the trail to a 2022 tour, a cinematic music video for their new single "The Last Goodbye."

ODESZA's Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills perform the soulful track in the video, galvanizing fans and fueling speculation of a new tour, which has not yet been confirmed but is likely to be announced soon.

The same goes for a new album, if today's premiere is any indication. Livestreaming the video on YouTube, ODESZA built the hype in slow and painstaking fashion leading up to its premiere, intercutting snippets of ambient music with clips of the duo working in the studio. While they are yet to formally announce a new album—their first since 2017's A Moment Apart—their activity in early 2021 has the feel of a smoke signal.

Filmed at Seattle's Fremont Studios, the audiovisual finds Knight rocking out on guitar and piano while Mills mans the keyboard and modular synth. The video interpolates archival footage of Detroit R&B singer Bettye LaVette, who is credited as a featured artist due to the heavy sampling of 1965’s "Let Me Down Easy."

Watch ODESZA Rock Out In Cinematic Music Video for "The Last Goodbye"

Watch ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" music video below.

