They're Back: ODESZA Release First New Music Since 2018, "The Last Goodbye"

The duo teamed up with iconic singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette for the soulful single.

Garrett Poulos

It's official: ODESZA are back.

After torturing fans via a series of cryptic posts and leaks last week, the duo have finally released "The Last Goodbye," their first new original music since 2018. The soulful electronic tune samples 1965’s "Let Me Down Easy" by fabled Detroit R&B singer Bettye LaVette, who is credited as a featured artist.

"This song was born out of the concept of trying to bring these lasting, defining musical pieces like the 1965 release of ‘Let Me Down Easy’ by Bettye LaVette into a modern and contemporary electronic setting," Odesza explained. "The idea of bringing two worlds together, that at first seem distant, has always been something we’ve been drawn to. It was an absolute honor to be able to work with Bettye’s voice over the course of writing the track. She’s able to convey emotion with her vocal work unlike any other. To date, this has been one of the more fulfilling songs we’ve had the chance to work on as artists. We hope everyone who listens enjoys the track as much as we did making it."

Whether or not today's release means a new album is on the horizon remains to be seen. But if history were to repeat itself, it's likely that "The Last Goodbye" marks the beginning of the cycle for their fourth album and first since 2017's A Moment Apart. A new tour may also soon be announced after ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective teased the duo's return to the stage in late 2021.

Listen to "The Last Goodbye" below.

