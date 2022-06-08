Skip to main content
ODESZA Drop Haunting Single From Upcoming Fourth Album: Listen to "Wide Awake"

ODESZA Drop Haunting Single From Upcoming Fourth Album: Listen to "Wide Awake"

The track is the fifth single to arrive ahead of ODESZA's long-awaited fourth album, "The Last Goodbye."

Tonje Thilesen

The track is the fifth single to arrive ahead of ODESZA's long-awaited fourth album, "The Last Goodbye."

One of the year's most anticipated electronic albums continues to unfurl with "Wide Awake," a new single from ODESZA's long-awaited fourth LP.

An aching deep house ballad, "Wide Awake" further twists the knife into ODESZA's four-on-the-floor sensibilities. With its tribal rhythms, haunting vocal swells and hypnotic topline from Charlie Houston, the track harkens back to the alluring sound design of BRONSON, the duo's collaborative nom de plume with Australian beatsmith Golden Features.

"Wide Awake" is the fifth single to be released ahead of The Last Goodbye, which is scheduled to drop on July 22nd, 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

martin garrix
Lifestyle

Listen to a Guided Audio and Mindfulness Experience With Martin Garrix

Garrix appeared on Case Kenny's "New Mindset, Who Dis" podcast, teaming up with the host for a unique and meditative mix.

By Jason Heffler7 hours ago
NAMM_2022 - Josh Gill 3
GEAR + TECH

All the DJ Gear We Wanted to Take Home at NAMM 2022

From cutting-edge gear to gadgets that’ll make you rubberneck, here’s what made DJs and electronic music producers geek out all weekend.

By Graham Berry10 hours ago
odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA Drop Haunting Single From Upcoming Fourth Album: Listen to "Wide Awake"

The track is the fifth single to arrive ahead of ODESZA's long-awaited fourth album, "The Last Goodbye."

By Jason Heffler10 hours ago

Music from the album was recently featured at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote address, where the company revealed its new Macbook Air in a trailer soundtracked by its titular song, "The Last Goodbye" (with Bettye LaVette). Organizers also took the spellbinding "Behind The Sun" for a spin at the event.

You can listen to every single from The Last Goodbye currently available on streaming platforms below and pre-save the album here.

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32

Related

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to ODESZA's Fourth Album Continues With Haunting Single, "Behind The Sun"

ODESZA also explained the recording process of the new single, which samples an Iranian classical singer.

odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to ODESZA's Stunning New Single, "Better Now"

The song, which features Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO, follows the release of ODESZA's momentous comeback single, "The Last Goodbye."

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Announce Release Date and Tracklist of New Album, "The Last Goodbye"

ODESZA also released "Love Letter," a collaboration with The Knocks.

hp antarctica dome coachella
EVENTS

ODESZA Will Preview Their New Album at Coachella In a Trippy, 11,000-Square Foot Dome

A sneak peak of the forthcoming "The Last Goodbye" album will take place in HP's Antarctic Dome, a 360° interactive art installation.

flume Caroline Polachek
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Flume's Haunting New Single "Sirens" From Upcoming Third Album

The celestial single features indie pop songstress Caroline Polachek and will appear on Flume's third studio album, "Palaces."

the chainsmokers
MUSIC RELEASES

The Chainsmokers Drop Emotive Single From Upcoming Album: Listen to "Riptide"

The Chainsmokers wrote the track with Whethan, Emily Warren and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Blistering Single From Upcoming Debut Club Album: Listen to "Reboot"

The road to Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio," continues with this scintillating track, a collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr.

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 2.32.48 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ODESZA Rock Out In Cinematic Music Video for "The Last Goodbye"

Is a tour on the horizon?