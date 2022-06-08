ODESZA Drop Haunting Single From Upcoming Fourth Album: Listen to "Wide Awake"

One of the year's most anticipated electronic albums continues to unfurl with "Wide Awake," a new single from ODESZA's long-awaited fourth LP.

An aching deep house ballad, "Wide Awake" further twists the knife into ODESZA's four-on-the-floor sensibilities. With its tribal rhythms, haunting vocal swells and hypnotic topline from Charlie Houston, the track harkens back to the alluring sound design of BRONSON, the duo's collaborative nom de plume with Australian beatsmith Golden Features.

"Wide Awake" is the fifth single to be released ahead of The Last Goodbye, which is scheduled to drop on July 22nd, 2022.

Music from the album was recently featured at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote address, where the company revealed its new Macbook Air in a trailer soundtracked by its titular song, "The Last Goodbye" (with Bettye LaVette). Organizers also took the spellbinding "Behind The Sun" for a spin at the event.

You can listen to every single from The Last Goodbye currently available on streaming platforms below and pre-save the album here.

