Listen to CloZee's Eclectic, 13-Track "Muzique Vol. 1" Compilation

The compilation features music from Tripp St., il:lo, Saka, and more.

CloZee has put her eclectic taste on full display once again, releasing a 13-track compilation via her Odyzy Music imprint.

Odyzey- Muzique Vol. 1 is a diverse compilation, embracing the world bass sound CloZee has championed throughout her career. Among the 13 tunes included are tracks from Tripp St., il:lo, 9 Theory, Edamame, Saltus, and more. Each has included a song that not only fits the theme of the compilation but simultaneously stays true to their unique individual sounds as well.

NotLö's "Within" is a perfect example, as she's stayed in tune with her wobbly sound while embracing the multifaceted feel of the project. Saka has taken a similar approach on his song "Yasha," holding onto bassy elements listeners may find familiar from other singles while keeping them more subdued.

Check out Odyzey- Muzique Vol. 1 below.

CloZee has had a monster year. To kick things off, she helped curate Gravitas Records' Emergence compilation as well as dropped her citrusy single with Maddy O'Neal "Zest Please." The firepower hasn't stopped there, as just last month she released her Nouvelle Era EP to much acclaim.

Find Odyzey- Muzique Vol. 1 on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee

Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa

FOLLOW ODYZEY MUSIC:

Website: odyzeymusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/OdyzeyMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/odyzeymusic

