September 11, 2021
Listen to CloZee's Eclectic, 13-Track "Muzique Vol. 1" Compilation
Publish date:

The compilation features music from Tripp St., il:lo, Saka, and more.
Author:

Pierre Beteille

CloZee has put her eclectic taste on full display once again, releasing a 13-track compilation via her Odyzy Music imprint. 

Odyzey- Muzique Vol. 1 is a diverse compilation, embracing the world bass sound CloZee has championed throughout her career. Among the 13 tunes included are tracks from Tripp St., il:lo, 9 Theory, Edamame, Saltus, and more. Each has included a song that not only fits the theme of the compilation but simultaneously stays true to their unique individual sounds as well. 

NotLö's "Within" is a perfect example, as she's stayed in tune with her wobbly sound while embracing the multifaceted feel of the project. Saka has taken a similar approach on his song "Yasha," holding onto bassy elements listeners may find familiar from other singles while keeping them more subdued. 

Check out Odyzey- Muzique Vol. 1 below. 

