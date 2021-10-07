October 7, 2021
Of The Trees Unveils Hypnotic Single "Windhorse" Ahead of New EP and Label Launch
Publish date:

Of The Trees has unveiled his latest single “Windhorse,” marking the visceral bass storyteller’s first chapter of his forthcoming EP, Tale of Elegos, due out October 27th.

Spun in a natural and hypnotic ethos, Tale Of Elegos will showcase a collection of five tracks of ambient, downtempo electronic records. In addition to “Windhorse” collaborator Sophie Marks, the EP will feature Kala and Mary Coso, expanding the Denver-based beatsmith's unique sound.

Opening with elements of biomusic like rustling leaves and chirping bird samples, a gentle flute melody chimes in and eventually builds into a tribal beat drop, where fuzzy basslines underscore Marks’ sultry lyrics. Rhythmic percussion and warm, distorted synths ebb and flow throughout before the arrangement fades into a coda inspired by the sounds of the rainforest.

Of The Trees is slated to join REZZ on her 2022 North American tour. He will also perform at the 5th annual Okeechobee music and arts festival alongside Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, GRiZ, and other electronic music stars in 2022.

Listen to “Windhorse” below. 

FOLLOW OF THE TREES:

Facebook: facebook.com/ofthetrees
Twitter: twitter.com/ofthetrees
Instagram: instagram.com/ofthetreesmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YxTKb9

