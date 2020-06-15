French duo Ofenbach are here to cure your Monday blues with a new mix, which they created exclusively for EDM.com.
Ofenback kick off their exclusive mix with their new Spinnin' Records single "Head Shoulders Knees & Toes, a sun-kissed house and pop hybrid featuring London-based songstress Norma Jean Martine that evokes fresh mint and mojitos ahead of summer. From there, it's nothing but bubbly house jams, as the Paris tandem use Diplo and SIDEPIECE's "On My Mind," Tough Art's vibrant rework of Blackstreet's iconic single "No Diggity," SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City's lockdown anthem "House Arrest," and French compatriot DJ Snake's "Made In France," an homage to their shared homeland.
You can check out the mix in full below along with its accompanying tracklist, which includes timestamps.
Tracklist:
00:00 - 04:19: Ofenbach - Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (feat. Norma Jean Martine)
04:19 - 05:37: Diplo & SidePiece - On My Mind
05:38 - 07:35: SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek remix)
07:36 - 8:45: Anna Lunoe - 303
08:46 - 11:23 : Ofenbach - Be Mine
11:24 - 13:54 : Dubdogz & Bhaskar - Infinity (Dubdogz & Bhaskar Edit)
13:55 - 16:00: Meduza - Born to Love (feat Shells)
16:01 - 18:34 : Ofenbach - Insane
18:35 - 20:59 : Diplo & Wax Motif - Love To The World
21:00 - 22:09: Sugar Hill & Natema - Como Va
22:10 - 24:55 : Ofenbach - Paradise (feat Benjamin Ingrosso)
24:56 - 26:25: Tough Art - No Diggity
26:26 - 27:58: Roddie Box - Bemyne (The Cube Guys Remix)
27:59 - 30:32: Michael Gray - The Weekend
30:33 - 32:36: Martin Solveig - Places (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
32:37 - 35:11: Vize & Tom Gregory - Never Let Me Down
35:12 - 37:12: Ofenbach & Lack of Afro - Party (Mosimann Remix)
37:13 - 39:15: Anti Up - Hey Pablo
39:16 - 41:14: Jacque le Noir - Africa
41:15 - 43:15: Fisher - You Little Beauty
43:16 - 44:55: Ofenbach - Rock It
44:56 - 46:47: Dj Snake - Made In France
46:48 - 48:39: Topic & A7S - Breaking Me
48:40 - 52:15: Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City - House Arrest
52:16 - 55:47: Ofenbach - Katchi
