French duo Ofenbach are here to cure your Monday blues with a new mix, which they created exclusively for EDM.com.

Ofenback kick off their exclusive mix with their new Spinnin' Records single "Head Shoulders Knees & Toes, a sun-kissed house and pop hybrid featuring London-based songstress Norma Jean Martine that evokes fresh mint and mojitos ahead of summer. From there, it's nothing but bubbly house jams, as the Paris tandem use Diplo and SIDEPIECE's "On My Mind," Tough Art's vibrant rework of Blackstreet's iconic single "No Diggity," SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City's lockdown anthem "House Arrest," and French compatriot DJ Snake's "Made In France," an homage to their shared homeland.

You can check out the mix in full below along with its accompanying tracklist, which includes timestamps.

Tracklist:

00:00 - 04:19: Ofenbach - Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (feat. Norma Jean Martine)

04:19 - 05:37: Diplo & SidePiece - On My Mind

05:38 - 07:35: SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek remix)

07:36 - 8:45: Anna Lunoe - 303

08:46 - 11:23 : Ofenbach - Be Mine

11:24 - 13:54 : Dubdogz & Bhaskar - Infinity (Dubdogz & Bhaskar Edit)

13:55 - 16:00: Meduza - Born to Love (feat Shells)

16:01 - 18:34 : Ofenbach - Insane

18:35 - 20:59 : Diplo & Wax Motif - Love To The World

21:00 - 22:09: Sugar Hill & Natema - Como Va

22:10 - 24:55 : Ofenbach - Paradise (feat Benjamin Ingrosso)

24:56 - 26:25: Tough Art - No Diggity

26:26 - 27:58: Roddie Box - Bemyne (The Cube Guys Remix)

27:59 - 30:32: Michael Gray - The Weekend

30:33 - 32:36: Martin Solveig - Places (feat. Ina Wroldsen)

32:37 - 35:11: Vize & Tom Gregory - Never Let Me Down

35:12 - 37:12: Ofenbach & Lack of Afro - Party (Mosimann Remix)

37:13 - 39:15: Anti Up - Hey Pablo

39:16 - 41:14: Jacque le Noir - Africa

41:15 - 43:15: Fisher - You Little Beauty

43:16 - 44:55: Ofenbach - Rock It

44:56 - 46:47: Dj Snake - Made In France

46:48 - 48:39: Topic & A7S - Breaking Me

48:40 - 52:15: Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City - House Arrest

52:16 - 55:47: Ofenbach - Katchi

