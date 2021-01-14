Oliver Heldens Joins Above & Beyond for Group Therapy 415

Oliver Heldens Joins Above & Beyond for Group Therapy 415

Heldens has dropped a guest mix fresh off the release of his "Thing Called Love" remix.
Fresh off his remix of Above & Beyond and Richard Bedford's iconic track "Thing Called Love," Oliver Heldens has joined the legendary trance trio for the 415th episode of their Group Therapy show. 

The track marked one of Heldens' biggest remixes of his career. He pulled off the daunting task with flying colors, revamping the classic with his future house flair. The release was the perfect edition to the Anjuna family catalog and is a clear highlight of ABGT415. 

As always, the two-hourlong mix features some of the best in trance and progressive music. It really is the perfect station to throw on if you are in search of new music or just need something to work to. For the special episode, Heldens threw in some of his fan-favorites, including an edit of his 2015 Spinnin' Records hit "Melody." Another standout was his mashup of "Sun & Moon" and "Athena," the latter of which he recently released under his HI-LO alias.

Listen to ABGT415 in full below. 

