Oliver Heldens Announces New Single and Contest to Win Autographed Boxing Gloves

Pre-order the Pokémon-themed "ZAPDOS" track from Beatport for your chance to win.
We are only in the fourth month of 2021 and Oliver Heldens is already having an impressive year. He's gearing up for what looks to be one of his biggest releases thus far, a new Pokémon-themed single called "ZAPDOS." The track is set to arrive this Friday, March 26th by way of his Heldeep Records imprint. 

Fans of the esteemed artist will recognize the track from his "Heineken x F1 2020 Season Opener" set from summer 2020. "ZAPDOS" is a booming house anthem that features signature future house production and a masterfully crafted breakbeat build. While we can't confirm whether or not the electric character from the Pokémon series was the inspiration behind the track, its title is fitting for the energy of the production. 

Along with the announcement of "ZAPDOS," Heldens has unveiled that he is partnering with Beatport to give one lucky fan a pair of autographed Heldeep boxing gloves. To enter, pre-order the track here and email the receipt to this email address

Check out a preview of "ZAPDOS" below. 

