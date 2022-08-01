Oliver Heldens Reworks Piero Pirupa's "We Don't Need" Into Mesmerizing House Remix

Oliver Heldens and Piero Pirupa have teamed up to deliver an enthralling house track sampling Pink Floyd’s iconic "Another Brick In The Wall."

Following massive support and critical acclaim of Pirupa’s early 2022 club hit, “We Don’t Need” is back in full force with a whole new sound thanks to Heldens. Out now via Spinnin’ Records, the new edit sees the Dutch dance music superstar take the classic yet haunting lines of Pink Floyd’s timeless 1979 hit into a house anthem.

Heldens draws the track into even deeper club territory, whipping out punchy kicks and dynamic percussion to pair with moody synths and long, winding crescendos. The uptempo rendition makes it impossible to not dance along while the song's deep, psychedelic sound design takes on a trance-like backing rhythm.

You can listen to “We Don’t Need” below.

The track comes off the back of Heldens' latest single "Low" (with Tchami and Anabel Englund), which is being played out live at festivals across the globe. Meanwhile, his huge collaboration with Nile Rodgers and House Gospel Choir, "I Was Made For Lovin' You," has become the sound of the summer.

Heldens is now fresh off a performance at Tomorrowland's grand 2022 return, where he was joined by Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Charlotte de Witte and many more. He's set to finish off the year with a jam-packed schedule of major EDM festivals and headlining shows.

