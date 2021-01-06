Oliver Heldens Previews Official Remix of Iconic Above & Beyond Song "Thing Called Love"

Taking on remix duties for a song as big as Above & Beyond's "Thing Called Love" is a daunting task, but Oliver Heldens has pulled it off. The Dutch superstar recently announced an official remix of the iconic trance track featuring Richard Bedford, which will arrive this Friday, January 8th by way of Anjunabeats.

The remix is a bit different from what Heldens' fans are used to. The future house sage opted for more of a trance feel, producing soaring synths and a chugging bassline in what sounds like a riveting rework of the 2011 Group Therapy classic. "It’s a bit different than what you’d expect from me I guess, but I wanted to keep the Trancy vibe of the original alive in this new remix," Heldens wrote in an announcement shared via Instagram.

You can pre-save Heldens' "Thing Called Love" remix here and check out a preview below.

