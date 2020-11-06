Watch Oliver Tree's Wild Performance of Unreleased, Getter-Produced Song on Colbert

Watch Oliver Tree's Wild Performance of Unreleased, Getter-Produced Song on Colbert

Oliver Tree has dubbed his performance of "Life Goes On" to be "too controversial for live television."
Author:
Publish date:

While Oliver Tree's music alone has garnered him a loyal fanbase, he's also made a name for himself with his unique style, music videos, live performances, and interviews. On October 30th, the eccentric crooner appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colberti, where he made his own political statement in the form of a surreal performance of his unreleased track "Life Goes On," produced by Getter.

Oliver Tree himself has claimed the performance was "too controversial for live television," as it includes two actors dressed as presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump as well as an appearance from collaborator Little Ricky ZR3. All three perform alongside the singer on a set that appears to be a debate stage. Oliver Tree's performance also sees small cameos from his look-alike interns, his signature giant scooter, two more actors—dressed as Vladimir Putin and Stephen Colbert—and an endorsement for Little Ricky ZR3 for president.

Watch the performance below.

As for the track itself, "Life Goes On" is yet another catchy notch on Oliver Tree's expansive belt. His unmistakable voice lightens the mood while Getter's floaty, organic production adds a carefree element to the overall feel of the song.

Getter mentioned in a tweet that they made the tune "so long ago," and while it may not have been originally written to comment on the election, we can see why Oliver Tree held onto it until now. The lyrics not only refer to his love life, but also fit as a commentary of the United States political system.

FOLLOW OLIVER TREE:

Facebook: facebook.com/OliverTreemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/olivertree
Instagram: instagram.com/olivertree
Spotify: spoti.fi/3k2jSQ9

FOLLOW GETTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/getterofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/GetterOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/getter
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZLNWID

Related

Oliver Tree - Hurt (NGHTMRE REMIX) -- EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE Remixes Oliver Tree's Hit Single "Hurt"

NGHTMRE brought out special guest Oliver Tree for his Coachella performance to premiere the remix of his hit single "Hurt."

12496204-16x9-large
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Tree's "Let Me Down" Receives Punk Remix from blink-182

Oliver Tree goes punk with his childhood heroes in this unexpected remix.

pjimage (15)
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Tree Taps Zeds Dead for "Miracle Man" Remix

Zeds Dead drive new energy into Oliver Tree's "Miracle Man."

Whethan Oliver Tree
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Drops "Freefall" with Oliver Tree from Forthcoming Debut Album

"Fantasy" will finally be released this fall.

6S2A7900
INTERVIEWS

Getter Returns With Experimental Six-Track Album, "NAPALM": "It's My Mind on a Canvas" [Interview]

Read about Getter's new creative mindset and the life experiences that led to his loud, proud and unrelenting "NAPALM" EP.

2019 press photo for Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Finds His Way Back to Dubstep with "Represent"

Getter's latest single sees him return to the sound that put him on the map.

getter
NEWS

Getter Announces New EP Due Out "Any Day Now"

The last major dance music release from Getter was in 2018.

Ay8swNgA
NEWS

Zedd Brought Fans "Closer" Together With A Surprise Chainsmokers Performance

Zedd amazed Los Angeles with his one-day festival and special guest performance by The Chainsmokers at "Zedd In The Park".