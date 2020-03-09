OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Dishes on New Martin Garrix Collab During Netherlands Performance

Martin Garrix diehards will remember when he joined forces with OneRepublic on "Time" in 2017. According to the American band's lead vocalist, Ryan Tedder, they have another collaboration on the way.

Tedder disclosed as much to an audience over the mic during a recent performance in the Netherlands. "...Somebody else I love collaborating with lives in this area, and his name is Martin Garrix," he can be heard saying in a video obtained by Martin Garrix Hub, "and we're working on some stuff.

After the informal announcement, Tedder went on to give Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) high praise. "Martin Garrix is the nicest DJ on the planet earth ... You should be proud of him; he represents the Netherlands very well," he said.

Garritsen is by no means the first EDM artist to collaborate with OneRepublic. Their list of collaborators includes the likes of Marshmello, Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and Galantis.

At the time of writing no title or release date has been announced for Garritsen's upcoming OneRepublic collaboration.

