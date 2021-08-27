OneUpDuo Drop Soulful Nu-Disco Jam "N'EAUX"

Detroit-based dance music tandem OneUpDuo have dropped "N'EAUX," a soulful nu-disco bop that will make you forget summer is almost over.

Written by OneUpDuo and produced by Chris Hierro, "N'EAUX" is dripping in attitude. The track's sound design is rife with lush synths and gooey guitar licks, blending the funky pop vibes of Dua Lipa with the indie-dance sensibilities of The Knocks. And with a bouncy four-on-the-floor house rhythm, it's primed for neon-swathed club floors across the nation.

The song's upbeat character is reflected by its title, which means, "Not allowing others to take advantage of your kindness, as you also take control of your life," according to OneUpDuo. It's a mantra we can all relate to after losing control of our own destinies thanks to the soul-sucking nature of the pandemic.

Take a listen to "N'EAUX" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

There's a reason why you can practically hear the chemistry of the duo here: they're married. OneUpDuo bandmates Jerome Bell-Bastien and Adam Bell-Bastien have been making music together for years and have recently watched their collaborative efforts blossom into a promising career.

In addition to a short stint on NBC’s The Voice in 2020, that year they signed with Total Freedom Recordings and released their single "TRN IT UP," which was eventually remixed by DJ Lil’ Joey and Grammy nominee StoneBridge. The track reached the top five on Nexus Radio and received spins on SiriusXM's coveted BPM channel.

2021 saw OneUpDuo performing throughout Pride Month, making serious noise with their high-energy performance antics and stentorian vocal flair. They also shattered boundaries as a gay, interracial couple performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at an NBA game. You can get familiar with their body of work via the links below.

