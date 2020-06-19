Ookay is Back with New Single "Alcohol" from Forthcoming EP

California-based musician Ookay stole the hearts of the world of electronic music with his iconic single "Thief" back in 2017. Since then, the talented producer has had many other groovy, genre-bending releases, like "Poor Connection" with fellow bass artist Hydraulix, "Sweat," and a remix of Owl City's timeless "Fireflies." Now, he's back with a brand new single to kick off his forthcoming EP release.

"Alcohol" serves as the lead off single from a new Ookay EP, to be released later this year on his very own WOODWERK imprint, the inaugural release for the label. It's got every classic Ookay element one would expect to hear, as melodic trap horns and punchy drums round the track out with a club-ready energy.

Substituting his typical melodic vocal style with more hip-hop oriented verses, Ookay's latest is a worthy crossover track. Whether or not the rest of the forthcoming EP will follow suit with the hip-hop style has yet to be seen, but fans will surely want to listen to this one on repeat before the remainder of the first WOODWERK release drops.

No release date has been announced yet, but keep an eye on Ookay's socials for more information.

