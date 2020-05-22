Seven Lions' Ophelia Records Unleashes Debut Compilation EP, "Advent Volume 1"

Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint has lifted the veil on its latest project, entitled Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 1. The Advent EP series is set to highlight a handful of talented newcomers with each volume.

Without a doubt, the first rendition of Ophelia Records's Advent EP series encapsulates the energy the label brings to the table as a whole and fits perfectly into the rest of their discography.

Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 1 kicks off with Thrillogy's "Enough," a six-and-a-half minute epic that tells a tale of moving on through Gaille Fisher's emotive vocals and slow-climbing synths. Luke Anders and HGHLND then bring a heap of passion to a lush soundscape with the help of Roxanne Emery's vocals on their collaborative effort "Darkness." Draeden doesn't hold back as his tune "Dystopia" cues up, engaging listeners with a dramatic introduction that drops into a mesh of metallic sounds and aggressive percussion. Awakend is up next with his tune "Save Me," featuring Levi Blue's soothing voice and high-rising melodic moments.

Slooze keeps the momentum going in the second half of the EP with his track "Evolution," as digitized plucks guide listeners into an energizing drumstep drop. Amidy then enters with his anthem "Fix You," with lyrics that express the desire to help a loved one put themselves back together. Arpyem breaks things up with his deep house tune "ndal." Fusing organic drums with downplayed melodies, this is undoubtedly the easiest listening song on the EP.

To wrap things up, Caster crafted a hauntingly beautiful outro with "Chimera." Eerie piano chords echo as fast-paced drums quickly move in, introducing listeners to a wild psytrance drop.

Seven Lions has expertly curated Ophelia Records' diverse lineup since launching the label in 2018. Ever since, the label has released tunes from a handful of dance music favorites including Kill The Noise, Jason Ross, Wooli, Trivecta, and many more. Those interested in checking out all of their recent releases can find them here.

