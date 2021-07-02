Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.
Author:
Publish date:

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.

Last year, Seven LionsOphelia Records imprint released two eclectic compilations featuring dozens of fresh faces. While both EPs were bass-centric, they championed the diversity that Ophelia has displayed since the launch of the label. Today they're back with yet another excellent compilation.

Advent Volume III puts Seven Lions' tastemaker abilities on full display. Though the majority of names are new to the label, their sound is a perfect match for the vision of Ophelia Records. This installment of the Advent series is more bass-leaning than its predecessors, embracing genres like melodic bass and drum & bass. 

The EP includes six tracks from newcomers such as MEDZ, Lama & XimFny, Darby, and more. Dimibo, who has released music alongside Seven Lions as Abraxis, have launched a new project on this compilation under the name Lydian. Their song "Die For" is a stunning glimpse as they look to embrace a drum & bass-oriented sound. 

Artwork for Advent III.

Artwork for Advent III.

Blosso's "Complicated" is a highlight. The Korean producer has put his skills to the test, whipping up a rumbling tune complemented by an upbeat vocal sample and frenetic synth stabs. Ian Snow is also a standout, as his halftime track "Andromeda" is as impressive as it is hypnotic. 

Seven Lions has effectively used his position to put new producers in the spotlight throughout each of his label compilations and this time around is no different. As long as Ophelia Records is thriving, expect to see something from the Advent series every few months.

Check out Advent Volume III below and find the record on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW OPHELIA RECORDS:

Website: opheliarecords.com
Facebook: facebook.com/OpheliaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/OpheliaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/ophelia_records

Related

Seven Lions standing against a red background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions' Ophelia Records Unleashes Debut Compilation EP, "Advent Volume 1"

This compilation EP is filled with heat.

unnamed-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Crystal Skies Release “Never Change” and “Carbon” on Seven Lions' Label

Out now on Ophelia Records.

Seven Lions standing against a red background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Shares 5-Track EP, Find Another Way

The EP includes his previously released single, "Only Now."

Seven Lions, Last Heroes, and HALIENE
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Last Heroes, and HALIENE Unveil Massive Collaboration "Don't Wanna Fall"

The triple threat collaboration was previously teased at Seven Lions' "Park 'N Rave" show in Arizona.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Releases Star-Studded Remix Package for "Find Another Way" EP

The EP includes remixes from MitiS, Nurko, Delta Heavy, Blanke, and more.

Seven Lions - Blanke - Trivecta - RBBTS
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Blanke and Trivecta Unveil Collossal Collab "Wild And Broken" With RBBTS

A beautiful track that combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music.

A head shot of DJ/producer Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo with bright red dyed hair.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Crystal Skies Team Up for New Collaboration "Sojourn"

Seven Lions and his label are shaping the next wave of similar artists

Seven Lions, Excision, and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision, Seven Lions, Wooli, and Dylan Matthew Release Massive Collab "Another Me"

The highly anticipated collab is finally here.