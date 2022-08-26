Opiuo Drops Genre-Bending Fifth Album, "A Shape of Sound"

Opiuo’s fifth album, A Shape of Sound, has arrived. And we're kind of obsessed.

A cascading blend of soul, funk and glitch hop, the album reinforces Opiuo as an electronic music aesthete. A Shape of Sound marks the prolific producer’s most expansive record to date and features a number of collaborations, including tracks with Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli, Eric Benny Bloom, MOONZz and more.

The album kicks off with “Flapjack,” a spellbinding midtempo tune underscored by Opiuo’s classic, gritty bass. The bass-driven “Lasso” then emerges, driven by haunting vocals by Ellika and deep, propulsive wobbles.

Opiuo continues to fling listeners deeper into the inner-workings of his psyche in "Gravitate" and "Dopamine." The same can be said for his work with funk virtuosos Bloom (“Quiver”) and Lalli (“Pluto”) which only serves to fortify his soulful, wholly singular approach to electronic music production.

"An indescribably gargantuan heartfelt thank YOU for all the support, & thank you to all who helped with this immense undertaking," Opiuo wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "To the collaborators who gave their inspirational magic and creative wonder to this album, I feel joyously overwhelmed. My magnificent wife & kids, phenomenal family & friends, & the music community worldwide. I am here because of ALL of you. Now, it’s time to let the music do the talking."

Listen to A Shape of Sound below.

Opiuo is now set for a 24-date tour, which is scheduled to begin August 28th in support of his new album. The tour will kick off with a hometown show in New Zealand before hitting Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago, among other major U.S. cities.

"This album and tour are years in the making and easily my most evolved yet,” Opiuo said in a recent statement. "I’ll be controlling all the visual elements and performing the music live on the fly to make it the most spontaneous, involved, ever-expanding show I possibly can! I'm extremely excited to show you all the new music, share the dance floor, and bring this vision to life!"

You can find A Shape of Sound, Opiuo's fifth album, on streaming platforms here.

