Opiuo Drops Infectious New Single, “Dopamine”

Australian creative force Opiuo has returned with another spellbinding single in the form of “Dopamine.”

Out now via his own Slurp Music imprint, the inimitable DJ and producer’s latest track follows the recently released single “Gravitate” and its captivating CloZee remix. “Dopamine” kicks off with an expertly crafted, palpably raw tension that rises with each passing second. A hefty bass drop ensues, replete with high-octane sound design that doesn’t ever let up.

Packing quite the punch, the hard-hitting endeavor features a barrage of bass, unrelenting energy and four-on-the-floor sensibilities, all paired flawlessly with alluring vocals from Opiuo’s wife, Naajee. And the track's glitchy, atmospheric music video serves as a fitting visual aid.

“‘Dopamine’ is such a special one to me! Appearing on the song and in the video is my amazing wifey for lifey Naajee. Having her on the big screen behind me as I play this song all over the world is truly incredible,” Opiuo said in a statement. “The song came about relatively quickly too. I wanted an intense, yet cheeky, almost familiar dance floor number. Something to make you move and smile at the exact same time. I had a rough idea and just ran with it, wrote the lyrics, and recorded my voice (which didn’t work lol), so I asked Naajee to have a go and she got it perfect straight away! It’s become the funnest song to play live in my recent sets."

“Dopamine” is another exciting glimpse into what fans can expect with Opiuo's imminent tour and album, A Shape of Sound, due out August 25th. You can stream the new single here.

