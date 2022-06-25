Opiuo Drops First Single In Over a Year: Listen to the Stunning "Gravitate"

Opiuo's new single will make you "Gravitate" to the dancefloor.

The renowned Australian producer has released the first track from his highly anticipated upcoming album. Opiuo descends deep into the inner-workings of his psyche in "Gravitate," out now by way of Slurp Music.

With its haunting vocal swells, gritty bassline and hypnotic topline from Jordan Dennis, the new single is scintillating from start to finish. Directed by Wayne Schultheis, the official music video for "Gravitate" depicts a transcendent experience wherein two people navigate darkness shrouded in a trippy veil of pink, purple and blue hues.

"'Gravitate' started as many Opiuo songs often do, me just messing around in my studio," Opiuo explained in a press statement shared with EDM.com. "But something was different about this beat. It had a swing and flow like nothing I'd done before, and I knew I needed a super quality vocal across it. I’d been a fan of Jordan’s for years and had no one else in my mind to send this beat to… so I let him work his magic."

Known for his infectious sonics that blend equal parts funk, soul, psychedelia and booty-shaking bass, Opiuo says the release of "Gravitate" was a long time coming. It's his first new music in well over a year, a gap which he called "a wild emotional roller coaster [sic] ride of sporadic feelings" in a candid Instagram post.

This year, catch Opiuo performing at Shambhala Music Festival, Interstellar Festival, Sacred Acre and Hulaween, among others.

In the meantime, you can stream "Gravitate" here.

