Skip to main content
Opiuo Drops First Single In Over a Year: Listen to the Stunning "Gravitate"

Opiuo Drops First Single In Over a Year: Listen to the Stunning "Gravitate"

"Gravitate" marks the first track from Opiuo's highly anticipated forthcoming album.

c/o Press

"Gravitate" marks the first track from Opiuo's highly anticipated forthcoming album.

Opiuo's new single will make you "Gravitate" to the dancefloor.

The renowned Australian producer has released the first track from his highly anticipated upcoming album. Opiuo descends deep into the inner-workings of his psyche in "Gravitate," out now by way of Slurp Music.

With its haunting vocal swells, gritty bassline and hypnotic topline from Jordan Dennis, the new single is scintillating from start to finish. Directed by Wayne Schultheis, the official music video for "Gravitate" depicts a transcendent experience wherein two people navigate darkness shrouded in a trippy veil of pink, purple and blue hues. 

"'Gravitate' started as many Opiuo songs often do, me just messing around in my studio," Opiuo explained in a press statement shared with EDM.com. "But something was different about this beat. It had a swing and flow like nothing I'd done before, and I knew I needed a super quality vocal across it. I’d been a fan of Jordan’s for years and had no one else in my mind to send this beat to… so I let him work his magic."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EDMA Logo
NEWS

The Results Are In: Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards

Electronic dance music fans from around the world made their voices heard in deciding who is best-in-class across over two dozen categories.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
moore kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Moore Kismet's Debut Album, a Vulnerable Window Into an Elusive Journey to Self-Love

The effervescent "UNIVERSE" showcases the incomparable talents of a dyed-in-the-wool EDM flag-bearer.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago
OPIUO
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo Drops First Single In Over a Year: Listen to the Stunning "Gravitate"

"Gravitate" marks the first track from Opiuo's highly-anticipated forthcoming album.

By Carlie Belbin5 hours ago

Known for his infectious sonics that blend equal parts funk, soul, psychedelia and booty-shaking bass, Opiuo says the release of "Gravitate" was a long time coming. It's his first new music in well over a year, a gap which he called "a wild emotional roller coaster [sic] ride of sporadic feelings" in a candid Instagram post.

This year, catch Opiuo performing at Shambhala Music Festival, Interstellar Festival, Sacred Acre and Hulaween, among others. 

In the meantime, you can stream "Gravitate" here.

FOLLOW OPIUO:

Facebook: facebook.com/opiuo
Twitter: twitter.com/OPIUO
Instagram: instagram.com/opiuo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3nbCwJa

Related

GhostDragon
MUSIC RELEASES

GhostDragon Drops First Single Off Upcoming Debut Album: Listen to "temporary love"

The emotive track is the first look into GhostDragon's debut album.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops First New Song In Over a Year: Listen

The future bass pioneer has premiered a glitchy future bass remix of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain."

Bleu Clair
MUSIC RELEASES

Bleu Clair's Scintillating "Prelude" EP Signals a Bright Future In House Music: Listen

This six-track EP marks Bleu Clair's biggest release yet.

Feed Me
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Announces New Album, Drops Stunning Music Video and Single "Reckless"

"Reckless" is the first single from Feed Me's forthcoming self-titled album.

Claptone "In The Night"
MUSIC RELEASES

Claptone Unveils Spellbinding New Tech House Single, "Zero"

"Zero" marks the first of many original tracks to come from Claptone this year.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Picturesque Music Video for Gorgon City's New Single, "Dreams" With Jem Cooke

"Dreams" marks the eighth release from their upcoming 18-track LP.

Black-Tiger-Sex-Machine-press-photo-by-Karel-Chladek-2018-billboard-1548-compressed
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Drop Riveting Single "Leaders" From Forthcoming Album

BTSM will be debuting tracks from the record at their upcoming Red Rocks show in October.