Skip to main content
Opiuo's Insightful Single "Gravitate" Reimagined By Longtime Friend, CloZee

Opiuo's Insightful Single "Gravitate" Reimagined By Longtime Friend, CloZee

The French bass music star offers an otherworldly perspective on Opiuo's original.

Alden Bonecutter

The French bass music star offers an otherworldly perspective on Opiuo's original.

French bass music star CloZee has crafted a unique rendition of "Gravitate," the latest single from longtime friend Opiuo.

Channeling Opiuo's psyche in the studio, CloZee successfully infuses her fan-favorite worldly sounds into the blissed-out original. And the end result is nothing short of an entrancing aural experience. 

Take a listen to CloZee's rework of "Gravitate" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo's Insightful Single "Gravitate" Reimagined By Longtime Friend, CloZee

The French bass music star offers an otherworldly perspective on Opiuo's original.

By Carlie Belbin11 seconds ago
softest hard t-pain
MUSIC RELEASES

T-Pain Assists On Softest Hard's Cover of Iconic 1998 Dance Anthem, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"

After broadcasting his desire to work with EDM producers in late 2021, T-Pain got his wish with Softest Hard.

By Rachel Kupfer1 hour ago
Mathame, CamelPhat
MUSIC RELEASES

CamelPhat and Mathame Blend Progressive House and Techno In New Collab, "Believe"

The track also marks the inaugural release from Mathame's "NEW SOUND PROGRAM" series of curated singles.

By Rachel KupferJul 16, 2022

Back in the fall of 2020, CloZee enlisted Opiuo as a contributor to her Neon Jungle remix pack, wherein the genre-blending visionary reimagined "Heya." Now, the tables have turned.

When the original version of "Gravitate" was released last month via Slurp Music, Opiuo informed his fanbase that the single will appear on an upcoming album. He then went on to announce the release date of A Shape Of Sound, which will be promptly accompanied by an eponymous 2022 tour.

Meanwhile, be sure to catch CloZee as she dominates the festival circuit this summer, performing at Shambhala Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Electric Zoo and GRiZ's inaugural Triple Rainbow, among other events across North America.

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa

FOLLOW OPIUO:

Facebook: facebook.com/opiuo
Twitter: twitter.com/OPIUO
Instagram: instagram.com/opiuo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3nbCwJa

Related

OPIUO
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo Drops First Single In Over a Year: Listen to the Stunning "Gravitate"

"Gravitate" marks the first track from Opiuo's highly-anticipated forthcoming album.

Clozee (arms crossed)
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Enlists 10 Artists to Deliver Expansive "Neon Jungle" Remix Pack

CloZee hand-picked each artist to create a whole new sound experience.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to CloZee's Eclectic, 13-Track "Muzique Vol. 1" Compilation

The compilation features music from Tripp St., il:lo, Saka, and more.

OPIUO
NEWS

Opiuo Announces 2022 Tour and New Album, "A Shape of Sound"

Opiuo said the tour represents the "most spontaneous, involved, ever-expanding show" of his career.

7oa3f6ezTIUfFurn9ieVXWCUtjEv2euJtw1aESA8
MUSIC RELEASES

Big Gigantic Assemble Eclectic Lineup of Genre-Bending Producers for "Free Your Mind" Remix Album

The project has something for every type of dance music listener.

griz clozee
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and Clozee Drop Must-Listen Collab, "Color Of Your Soul"

The Denver natives have joined forces to produce a bass-heavy single.

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Blends World Influences into INZO's "Overthinker"

As "Overthinker" approaches its third birthday, INZO has recruited world bass pioneer CloZee to reimagine the hit single.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee's Tastemaker Abilities Shine on Diverse Gravitas Records Compilation

CloZee's carefully selected tracks help pave the way for the future of bass music.