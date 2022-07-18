Opiuo's Insightful Single "Gravitate" Reimagined By Longtime Friend, CloZee

French bass music star CloZee has crafted a unique rendition of "Gravitate," the latest single from longtime friend Opiuo.

Channeling Opiuo's psyche in the studio, CloZee successfully infuses her fan-favorite worldly sounds into the blissed-out original. And the end result is nothing short of an entrancing aural experience.

Take a listen to CloZee's rework of "Gravitate" below.

Back in the fall of 2020, CloZee enlisted Opiuo as a contributor to her Neon Jungle remix pack, wherein the genre-blending visionary reimagined "Heya." Now, the tables have turned.

When the original version of "Gravitate" was released last month via Slurp Music, Opiuo informed his fanbase that the single will appear on an upcoming album. He then went on to announce the release date of A Shape Of Sound, which will be promptly accompanied by an eponymous 2022 tour.

Meanwhile, be sure to catch CloZee as she dominates the festival circuit this summer, performing at Shambhala Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Electric Zoo and GRiZ's inaugural Triple Rainbow, among other events across North America.

