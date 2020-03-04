Orno Contributes "Push" to FORM's Latest Charity Compilation

37 tracks. 58 artists. 24 hours. This was the prompt given to producers participating in the last All Nighter compilation orchestrated by online creative community FORM. The resulting collection of music brought an amazing variety of different styles to the table, all for a noble cause.

As per FORM’s submission guidelines, artists were required to write, record, produce, mix, and master their tracks within a 24 hour period. Despite these limitations, L.A.-based producer Orno’s contribution to the collection proved to be nothing short of outstanding. He lent his own vocals to the track, and “Push” delivers a positive message by way of vibrant, emotive energy and innovative production techniques.

“The song is strangely meta and is about me telling myself as well as others to push their boundaries and rise up to challenges,” said Orno.

Listen to “Push” by Orno and Stream the All Nighter Vol. 4 Compilation today.

FORM’s mission is to create an inviting atmosphere for artists of all mediums to share, collaborate, discuss, and showcase their work, all while raising money for various charities. The beneficiary of their latest compilation was the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, whose mission is to empower global communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. Donations to the charity can be made here.

FOLLOW ORNO:

Instagram: instagram.com/OrnoMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/OrnoMusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/OrnoMusic

FOLLOW FORM:

Twitter: twitter.com/ArtByForm

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/ArtByForm